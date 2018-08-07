Nano Cellulose Market Key Players and Industry Analysis 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Nano cellulose Market was worth USD 100.67 million in 2014. Nano cellulose is a light solid, pseudo-plastic material derived from plants which contains Nano sized cellulose fibrils and are favored due to their supreme strength equal to Kevlar. Nano Cellulose is a completely renewable material and is perfect for making body armor. Due to its highly porous and absorbent nature it can be used as a dressing for wounds. The Nano-Cellulose market is driven by increasing petroleum prices and high energy intensity during the production of synthetic polymers and chemicals. Its wide range application in bio-degradable packaging, wound healing, artificial skin, etc. are creating greater opportunities for the Nano-Cellulose Market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis –

According to the region, the Nano-Cellulose Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. Owing to technological advancements, focus on bio-degradable packing and advancements in healthcare industry, North America is the biggest market for Nano cellulose and is foreseen to rule. Europe will secure second position in terms of market growth for Nano cellulose. Due to presence of many developing countries and their exponential growth rate, Asia-Pacific region will grow steadily during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in market are Borregard ASA, CelluForce Inc, Innventia AB, Sappi Ltd, Kruger Inc, Diacel Finechem Ltd, Nippon Paper Group Inc, J. Rettenmaire & Sohne GmBH (JRS), UPM-Kymmene OYJ, Fpinnovations, American Process Inc and Melodea Ltd.The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Based on application the market is segmented as Rheology Modifier, Flexible Electronics and Sensors, Composites and Packaging, Paper and Paper Board, Biomedicine and Others. Packing and Pharmaceuticals are growing rapidly and contributing to the growth of Nano Cellulose market. The Integration of nanomaterials in packing will help in reduction of food waste as it can preserve the freshness of food. Due to its high strength to weight ratio its usage in automobiles is been planned. The Nano Cellulose market is thus foreseen to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The Nano-Cellulose Market is segmented as follows-

Nano Cellulose Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Cellulose Nanocrystals

Cellulose Nano fibrils

Cellulose Nanocomposites

Nano Cellulose Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Rheology Modifier

Flexible Electronics and Sensors

Composites and Packaging

Paper and Paper Board

Biomedicine

Others

