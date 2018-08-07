Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size, Global Industry Analysis, Trend and Future Forecast Till 2025

Monofilament Fishing Line Market Report is fishing line made from a single fiber of plastic. Most fishing lines are now monofilament because monofilament fibers are cheap to produce and are produced in a range of diameters which have different tensile strengths.

This report focuses on the Monofilament Fishing Line in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Monofilament Fishing Line industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.41 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest area of revenue, also the leader in the whole Monofilament Fishing Line industry.

The worldwide market for Monofilament Fishing Line is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2023, from 270 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Europe occupied 33.13% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively account for around 26.67% and 15.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Monofilament Fishing Line Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Sufix International, Sunline, PureFishing, Toray, SHIMANO INC, Maxima Fishing Line, Momoi, FORTUNE, Ultima, Seaguar, DAIWA-CORMORAN, Ande Monofilament, Mercan Fishing Lines, FOX International, Schneider Fishing Lines, FirstDart and Jarvis Walker Pty Ltd

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Blow 0.20 mm

20-0.40 mm

40-0.80 mm

Above 0.80 mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Monofilament Fishing Line Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Monofilament Fishing Line Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Monofilament Fishing Line, with sales, revenue, and price of Monofilament Fishing Line, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Monofilament Fishing Line, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Monofilament Fishing Line market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Monofilament Fishing Line sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

