Hair Transplant Market 2018 Growth Overview | Share Analysis | industry Trends and Forecast till 2023 by MRFR

Hair Transplant Market

Hair Transplant – Market Dynamics

In the last few decades, the medical sector has advanced terrifically. This development has helped many new markets to attain their fair share of recognition. One of the shining examples of this fact is the global market for hair transplant. According to the research report by MRFR (Market Research Future), this market will develop at Godspeed during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Hair transplant has emerged as a boon for those struggling with hair loss issues. It is a surgical methodology in which hair follicles from a peculiar part of the body are transferred to the bald area. This procedure can be successfully utilized to treat hair loss issues in both men and women.

The current generation does not shy away from choosing medical aid for maintaining their youthful features. Due to this fact, it can be assumed that the global market for hair transplant will witness tremendous growth during the projection period. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to make around USD 23,881 by the end of the forecast period. The CAGR too looks promising at 24%.

Top Players:

Bernstein Medical

Bosley (US) Cole instruments

Ethics hair instruments

MEDICAMAT

And Restoration Robotics.

Market Segmentation:

The worldwide market for hair transplant has been segmented into three equal parts. All of these have their own sub-segments and they have been mentioned below:

Type of surgery – Eyebrow transplant, frontal hairline lowering or reconstruction and head hair transplant. Out of these, the head hair transplant sub-division grabs the largest market share with 88.3%.

End users – Hospitals, trichology clinics and dermatology clinics.

Surgical methods – Follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit transplantation (FUT). Amongst the two follicular unit transplantation accounts for the largest share of the market and dominates with 52.7% in tow.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the market for hair transplant is not constrained by any means. Over the years it has been pretty successful in establishing its presence across various areas of the world. Some of the major ones can be listed as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

After an in-depth analysis of all the regional trends of the aforementioned regions, the research report by MRFR (Market Research Future) concluded that it is the Americas that governs the market. Back in 2016, the market generated a revenue of around USD 2.249 million and it is expected to continue with its lead in the forecast period as well. Asia Pacific is the next in line after America and is anticipated to tread forward at the CAGR of around 24.3%.

Industry News:

20 March, 2018 – One of the latest updates for this market is that the renowned American football and baseball players Deion Sanders decided to undergo a hair transplant surgery. His surgery turned out to be a 100% success and he also posted a picture on his social media pages as a proof of it. As more public figures start publicly speaking about such surgeries, the market is expected to garner huge benefits.

