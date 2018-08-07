GreyOrange Butler for to-notch Goods-to-man Automation

Traditional warehouses are completely dependent on the human workforce. The limitations of humans make the warehouse operations slow, error prone and difficult to track. But today, with technology reaching common man, online stores continue to gain huge momentum and exponential customer base. The customer preferences have changed and people demand delivery within hours! They also want to know the status of their order at every single stage – from placing the order to delivery. This has put immense pressure on the warehouses in Supply Chain Management and Logistics industry to seek shelter in robotic warehouses. Robotic warehouses are evidently faster, error-free and track all the operations of the warehouses real-time at any given time. Hence, it is easier to update the customer on the same when he/she places an order. Pilferage – another petty issue in traditional warehouses is nullified in the highly secured robotic warehouses where every single items moving in and out of the warehouse is tracked and can be monitored.

The huge draws of robotic warehouses have made even the small and medium sized players to invest in advanced automated warehouse solutions!

The Goods-to-man automation from GreyOrange

GreyOrange, the pioneers in robotic warehouse automation have launched the Butler System for Goods-to-man automation. The Butler System in an ingenious solution to reduce the number of walks within the warehouse for stocking, pick/put and order fulfillment. The Butler Robotic Goods-to-person automation system consists of the Butler robots, Pick and Put Stations, Mobile Storage Units and Charging Stations. The Butler robots densely stock the inventory based on the seasonal and promotional surges and can carry payloads as heavy as 1600 kgs. The Butler Goods-to-man automation is vastly installed by e-commerce players of all sizes to promise fast and prompt delivery.

The best part about Butler Robotic Goods-to-person automation is that they are truly built for future. Should the business vertically expand the warehouse to meet its demands, the Butlers can navigate across the floors of a warehouse! They can move the Mobile Storage Units (MSU) across the different floors of the warehouse and bring them to the Pick Put Stations. The operator can then pick or put the items with no need for walking through the warehouse or spending enormous time locating and fetching the items.

The Buter PickPal from Grey Orange is another innovative expansion to the Butler system that automates the picking process in the warehouse. Together with the Butler, the Butler PickPal delivers end-to-end diligently optimized warehousing operations.

Why should you consider installing the Grey Orange Butler system?

GreyOrange Butler gives you a competitive advantage over other players in the market because of the following reasons-

Optimized picking

Faster and wiser stocking and order fulfillment

Dynamic stocking based on the demand pattern

Denser storage ensures lower storage space requirement

Picking and order fulfillment is error-free and pilferage free.

Powered by the most intelligent decision driven software GreyMatter. This brain child behind the scene can be seamlessly integrated with an existing WMS or ERP.

The SLA and AMC of GreyOrange ensure that the operational cost of the robotic warehouse is well within the threshold in the long run.

Real-time inventory management with advanced reports

No wonder, robotic warehouses from GreyOrange have revolutionized the way warehousing operations were carried out in the past. It has brilliantly optimized and automated most of the redundant and physically challenging operations. This has helped the human workforce to focus more on the operations that are intellectual. Also, with Butler powered warehouses, the warehouse operation is 24*7 with zero downtime and zero external influences.

