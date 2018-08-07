Automotive Shock Absorber Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Automotive Shock Absorber Market 2018 – Global Forecast to 2023 Research Report is latest in depth study published on Automotive Shock Absorber Industry, provides Automotive Shock Absorber Market Analysis by Type (Air Shock Absorber, Damper Shock Absorber, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and region. Automotive Shock Absorber Market Flourishes Relentlessly; Asserts MRFR Unleashing Industry Forecast To 2023.

This MRFR market perspective delivers a detailed commentary on the global market for automotive pedestrian protection system. It also sheds light on the current market trends as well as gives a viewpoint on the historical growth pattern of the market and its prospects over 2023.

Key Players of Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market Analyzed Are:

Meritor, Inc. (U.S.), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc. (U.K.), Gabriel India Ltd. (India), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), KYB Europe G.M.B.H (Germany), SHOWA Corporation (Japan), Tenneco Inc. (U.S.), Koni BV (Netherlands), Thyssenkrupp Bilstein Gmbh (Germany) and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Automotive Shock Absorber market.

Market Scenario:

The current trend in automotive industry is going toward automation. Shock absorber are the integral part of the suspension system. The main purpose of the shock absorber is to absorb the energy in order to provide comfort ride for the passengers. It is a mechanical device that is used to absorb the impulses created by the shock. The shock absorber are mainly used to reduce the jerk in order to improve the comfort ride for the passenger. They convert the kinetic energy in to the heat form which is then dissipated. They are not only used in automotive but also in aircraft in landing gears. In automotive industry, shock absorber mainly comprises of damper shock absorber and air shock absorber. Air shock absorber are extensively used in the vehicles due to higher sustainability and better comfort provided to the passengers.

One of the factors which drives the growth of the automotive shock absorber market is growing demand and increase in the production of vehicles. The growing demand of the production of vehicle has been seen an increase from past years due to increase in demand in countries such as India and China. This increase in the product of the vehicle have led to growing use of Shock Absorber in the vehicle. This increase in usage will drive the Shock Absorber market during the forecast period. The other factors that are responsible for the growth of Shock Absorber market are advancement in the automotive technology and improve ride comfort for the passengers. The advancement in automotive industry have led the automotive manufacturers to innovate their products in order to sustain the market. This innovation in technology have led to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increase concern for the comfort among the passenger have led to growing use of shock absorber in the vehicles. This growing demand of shock absorber will drive the shock absorber market during the forecast period.

OEM is expected to dominate the automotive shock absorber market during the forecast period they are trying to reduce the weight of shock absorbers in order to improve the efficiency of the vehicles. Improved in the efficiency of the vehicle will result in growing demand for light weight shock absorber in the market. OEMs are trying to increase the penetration in the merging nation such as India, China, and Japan. The increase in the penetration by the OEMs will result in the growth of the automotive shock absorber market during the forecast period.

There are various innovation done in the automotive shock absorber such as active suspension system that provides perfect ride on any type of roads. Mercedes-Benz has developed ABC (Active Body Control) system in order to reduce power consumption and cost of the manufacturing.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Automotive Shock Absorber market are that of new product development.

In Dec 2016, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. announced that its automotive mono tube shock absorber for all models in Toyota Motor Corporation's Lexus IS series.

In Dec 2017, KYB Shock Absorbers has developed a new range of Standard-Height, Heavy-Duty’ Shock Absorbers called TENA FORCE.

Automotive Shock Absorber Market Segmentation:

The global Automotive Shock Absorber market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Air Shock Absorber, Damper Shock Absorber, and Others.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Comprises Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle.

Segmentation by Sales Channel: Comprises OEM and Aftermarket.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Automotive Shock Absorber Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive shock absorber industry due to the increase in the production of vehicles in this region. The emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, and others are having automotive manufacturing hub due to which there is growth in the production of vehicles. The shock absorber helps to reduce the effect of traveling on rough terrain roads which improves the quality of ride and increases the comfort for the passenger. This growing demand for comfort ride is expected to drive the automotive shock absorber in this region.

Table Of Contents:

Automotive Shock Absorber Value Market Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Automotive Shock Absorber Value Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Automotive Shock Absorber Market Drivers

4.3 Automotive Shock Absorber Market Restraints

4.4 Automotive Shock Absorber Market Opportunities

4.5 Automotive Shock Absorber Market Trends

Continued…

