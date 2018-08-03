Infection surveillance solutions Market will Reach 800 million by 2025

North America held the largest share of the global infection surveillance solutions market in 2016. This dominance on a global level can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, rising incidence of HAIs and rapid advancements in information technology (IT). On the other hand, Asia-Pacific infection surveillance solutions market is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising awareness related to HAIs, increasing availability of advanced healthcare facilities along with increasing medical tourism in emerging countries such as India and China.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players in the global infection surveillance solutions market are, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Premier, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Atlas Development Corporation, GOJO Industries, Inc., HyGreen, Inc., Deb Group Limited (acquired by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.), Truven Health Analytics (Acquired by IBM), RL Solutions, Vigilanz Corporation, Quantros, Inc., bioMérieux, Inc., Cerner Corporation and PeraHealth.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is expected to be around $800 million by 2025. Increasing incidence of healthcare associated infections (HAIs) is a key driving factor for the growth of infection surveillance solutions market. Some of the common HAIs affecting patients in healthcare centers are surgical wound infections, respiratory tract infections, ventilator associated pneumonia and urinary tract infections. Increasing number of surgeries performed around the world and rising healthcare IT expenditure are some of the additional factors contributing to the growth of global infection surveillance solutions market. However, factors such as high cost of infection surveillance software and dearth of skilled professionals for operating such advanced systems can restrain the growth of infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, the large hospitals segment dominated the end user market for infection surveillance solutions owing to large scale adoption of infection surveillance systems by such hospitals. As these systems are priced on a higher end, large hospitals can easily afford these advanced systems. Moreover, with increase in the size of hospitals, the need for effective management of patient data also increases prompting the demand for adoption of complex infection surveillance solutions.

The infection surveillance solutions Market is segmented as follows-

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Software

Web-based

On-premise

Services

Training & Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Long-term Care Facilities

Nursing Homes

Homecare Agencies and Hospices

Assisted Living Facilities

Hospitals

Small Hospitals

Medium sized Hospitals

Large Hospitals

Data Validation:

We believe primary research is a very important tool in analyzing and forecasting different markets. In order to make sure accuracy of our findings, our team conducts primary interviews at every stage of research to gain deep insights into current business environment and future trends and key developments in market. This includes use of various methods such as telephonic interviews, focus groups, face to face interviews and questionnaires to validate our research from all aspects. We validate our data through primary research from key industry leaders such as CEO, product managers, marketing managers, suppliers, distributors, and consumers are frequently interviewed. These interviews provide valuable insights which help us to have better market understanding besides validating our estimates and forecast.

