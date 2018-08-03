Global Gas Purifier Market 2018 : Share, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Gas Purifier Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

This report studies the Gas Purifier market, gas purifier is used to clean gases, reducing the risks of column damage, sensitivity loss, and instrument downtime. Inserting a Gas Clean Filter System in the gas line immediately before the instrument inlet greatly reduces the level of impurities, thus improving trace analysis.

The global average price of gas purifier is down streaming from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of gas purifier includes Single Column, Double Column and Multi-Column, and the proportion of Single Column in 2016 is about 76%.

North America is the largest consumption region of gas purifier, with a consumption market share nearly 28.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption region of gas purifier, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 24.5% in 2016.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Gas Purifier will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 460 million by 2023, from US$ 430 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gas Purifier market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Column Purifier

Double Column Purifier

Multi-Column Purifier

Segmentation by application:

Research

Semiconductor

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Saes Group

Agilent

Air Liquide

Thermo Fisher

Entegris

Matheson

Sigma-Aldrich

Parker

Praxair

JAPAN PIONICS

MBRAUN

Trajan

Pall

NuPure

Some of Major Point From TOC of Global Gas Purifier Market 2018

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gas Purifier Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Gas Purifier Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gas Purifier Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Column Purifier

2.2.2 Double Column Purifier

2.2.3 Multi-Column Purifier

2.3 Gas Purifier Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gas Purifier Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Gas Purifier Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Gas Purifier Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Gas Purifier Segment by Application

2.4.1 Research

2.4.2 Semiconductor

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Gas Purifier Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Gas Purifier Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Gas Purifier Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Gas Purifier Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

