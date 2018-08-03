Get an overview of the best motor core manufacturing by Mogen Korea

Product of Mogen Korea, a company endlessly conducting researches and making with accumulated technology and passion. Mogen Korea has electronic product assembly based on motor and generator and finished product manufacturing system.

Motor core:

• Stator core

• Rotor core

• Partition core

Stator core:

The stator is the stationary part of a rotary system, found in electric generators, electric motors, sirens, mud motors or biological rotors. Energy flows through a stator to or from the rotating component of the system.

Material: si-steel

size: 200w ipm motor, Φ50 BLDC Motor, Φ30 BLDC Motor, Φ110 Stepping Motor.

Rotor core:

The rotor is a moving part of an electromagnetic framework in the electric engine, electric generator, or alternator. Its turn is because of the connection between the windings and attractive fields which creates a torque around the rotor’s pivot.

Material: si-steel

Size: φ50 bldc motor, Φ50 BLDC motor, Φ110 stepping motor.

Partition core:

The electric Supply stocks a gathering of reliable electrical box dividers or segments. These supplies incorporate voltage dividers and plates suited for private, business, or industrial uses. You will find what you require at Viking Electric Supply when searching for electrical box adornments.

Material: si-steel

size: 200w ipm motor

Conformity to the customer requirement:

manual tracking / auto tracking

Size: φ200 max

Electric Mobile Cart:

Product of Mogen Korea, a company endlessly conducting researches and making with accumulated technology and passion. Electric mobile cart is eco-friendly for electronic drive, and it can be used various environment through catapillar.

FEATURES

• Drive: Electric and orbital type

• Max. Loading capacity: 400kg

• Climbing slope : 20%

• Car width: Variable, 450~800

• Operating Voltage: 48V

• 2HP Motor X2

USAGE:

An electric conveyor for the area free of smoke or noise. Multipurpose like agriculture, open field, logistics, and construction.

