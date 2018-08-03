Coagulation Analysers Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 7.2% through 2017-2027

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Coagulation Analysers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)’ studies the performance of the global coagulation analysers market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecast of the global coagulation analysers market and provides useful insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from US$ 756 Mn in the year 2017 to US$ 1,514 Mn by 2027 end, resulting in a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of assessment.

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and an Increase in the Number of Cancer Patients Fuelling Revenue Growth of the Coagulation Analysers Market

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of deaths in the world and are considered as a global disease burden. As per the data provided by WHO, 17.5 million people across the world die from cardiovascular diseases every year, which accounts for 31 percent of all the deaths globally. In light of this, coagulation tests such as PT/INR are commonly used blood tests to identify the risk of cardiovascular diseases. An increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the global market for coagulation analysers during the forecast period.

Research has indicated that malignancy affects the haemostatic system and vice versa. An imbalance of the haemostatic system in cancer patients raises their chances of developing thrombosis, haemorrhage or both. In addition, the haemostatic factor plays an important role in tumour progression and haemostatic components and cancer biology are interconnected in various ways. As per the American Cancer Society, in the year 2016, nearly 1,685,210 new cancer cases were registered in the U.S. This increase in the number of cancer patients is expected to drive the global coagulation testing market during the assessment period.

Global Coagulation Analysers Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The report segments the global coagulation analysers market on the basis of product type and end user. On the basis of product type, coagulation analysers are categorised as standalone analysers, table top analysers and portable analysers. On the basis of end use, the coagulation analysers market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories and others.

The table top analysers segment by product type is estimated to be valued at US$ 208 Mn in the year 2017, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 432 Mn by the end of the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the period of assessment.

By end use, the hospitals segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 244 Mn in the year 2017, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 450 Mn by the end of the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the period of assessment.

Global Coagulation Analysers Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global coagulation analysers market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the North America coagulation analysers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 286 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 546 Mn by the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the period of assessment. The Western Europe coagulation analysers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 147 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 314 Mn by the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the period of assessment.

Global Coagulation Analysers Market: Vendor Insights

This report includes some of the important players operating in the global coagulation analysers market such as Instrumentation Laboratory, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and Siemens AG. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing advanced analysers at a lower price, with an objective to witness an increase in their market share.