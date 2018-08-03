Anti-infective Drugs Market Analysis, by Disease Indication 2017-2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Anti-infective Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.” According to the report, the global anti-infective drugs market was valued at US$ 106,588.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 153,946.3 Mn in 2025. The report indicates that increase in number of people suffering from viral infection across the globe is likely to drive the anti-infective drugs market from 2017 to 2025.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global anti-infective drugs market. The market in North America is primarily driven by factors such as highly structured health care industry and high awareness about infectious diseases among the people. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for anti-infective drugs during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025. The anti-infective drugs market in Latin America is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

HIV infection is a one of the major health problems across the globe. The global HIV/AIDS drugs market is expanding at a rapid pace due to increase in prevalence of the disease. Rise in unprotected sex has led to increase in prevalence of HIV/AIDS. Surge in funding from government and private sector for the treatment of HIV/AIDS in terms of reimbursement is projected to propel the market during the forecast period. The anti-infective drugs market is driven by rise in awareness and increase in incidence of hepatitis virus infection, dermatophytosis, and candidiasis. Several government initiatives and high awareness in developed countries are the other factors augmenting the market. Major players focus on the development of new drugs for the treatment of HIV and other infectious diseases. Additionally, incidence of viral diseases is increasing gradually. Various research studies estimate that over 36.7 million HIV infections are reported globally each year. These factors are expected to increase demand for anti-infective drugs.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global anti-infective drugs market based on type, indication, and distribution channel. In terms of type, the market has been categorized into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-fungal drugs, and anti-viral drugs. The anti-viral segment is projected to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Factors attributed to the high share of the anti-viral drugs segment include increase in prevalence of chronic infections such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B, which require long-term treatment, and focus of drug makers on research and development.

In terms of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for major share of the global anti-infective drugs market in 2016. The segment is projected to gain market share by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about anti-infection treatment and the trend of utilization of new and improved drugs by patients and physicians have led to significant share of the hospital pharmacy segment. High prevalence and incidence rates of infectious disease such as HIV and hepatitis virus infections and rise in number of cases of dermatophytosis and candidiasis among the global population have resulted in increase in patient flow to hospital pharmacies. Surge in number of multinational hospital chains is likely to propel the hospital pharmacy segment during the forecast period.

The anti-infective drugs market in North America is primarily driven by highly structured health care industry and government initiatives. The U.S. held the major share of the market in North America, attributed to increase in geriatric population and high awareness among people. Additionally, a large number of players in the U.S. focus on R&D to introduce new products. The U.S. is an early adopter of innovative products, as most pharmaceutical products are first launched in the country. This is likely to boost the growth of the market in the country in the next few years. Hence, established rules and regulations and major innovations in product development are expected to have a positive impact on the anti-infective drugs market in North America in the near future.

The anti-infective drugs market is fragmented, with presence of several small scale and large scale companies. However, the market is dominated by few major players with strong presence across the world. The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global anti-infective drugs market. These are Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Allergen plc, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Johnson and Johnson, among others.

