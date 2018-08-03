Activewear Market Size to reach $567 billion by 2024 – KBV Research

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Activewear Market size is expected to reach $567 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Fashion Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts market held the largest share in the Global Active wear Market by Product in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period. The Fashion Brand market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market was the major revenue generating region in the Global Active wear Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/activewear-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Asics Corporation, Nike, Inc., Gap Inc., Puma Se, Under Armour, Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., North Face, Inc., and PVH Corp.

Global Activewear Market Size and Segmentation

By Product

Ready to Wear

Fashion Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts

Rash Guard, Wet Suit, & Swim Wear

Shoes (Sports Shoes, Aqua Shoes, & Aqua Socks)

Fashion Brand

By Fabric

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Others (Rayon and Lyocell)

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Company

Asics Corporation

Nike, Inc.

Gap Inc.

Puma Se

Under Armour, Inc.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.

North Face, Inc.

PVH Corp.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Activewear Market Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market