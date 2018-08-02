Tilt Sensor Market Future Trends, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Scenario:

The global tilt sensor market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period. The growth of the tilt sensor market is influenced by the increasing usage of tilt sensors in the construction & mining equipment’s, high implementation of these sensors in the gaming sectors and increasing adoption of non-metallic materials in different end-users industries. Furthermore, high implementation of tilt sensors MEMS technology in tilt sensors is expected to boost the growth over the forecast period. However, the complexity of technologies and high costs are the factors hindering the growth of the Tilt Sensor Market.

The new technological changes has boosted the growth of the gaming industry. Technology is transforming the ways in which a game is being played. Furthermore, as the technology continues to evolve, the gaming industry will witness unbelievable changes over the next few years. For instance, augmented reality and virtual reality in gaming has transformed the gaming industry drastically. Other than these technological changes sensors are also used in the gaming industry. For instance, Nintendo Co., Ltd a Japanese multinational video game company used tilt sensors in a series of games since a tilt sensor helps to control the aspects of the games by twisting the angle of the system. Tilt sensors are also used in game controllers such as Xbox and PlayStation among others. Tilt sensors plays an important role for the growth of the gaming industry. Therefore, high implementation of sensors in the gaming industry is boosting the growth of the tilt sensor market.

MEMS technology inclinometers use tilt sensor which acts as a support and helps to measure the storage capacity. Micro-electromechanical systems is basically a process technology which helps to combine both mechanical and electrical signals.

One of the major restraint of tilt sensor is the complexity of the technologies. For instance, MEMS technology based tilt sensor has two capacitors while sensing the element. Therefore, it becomes difficult for consumers to use the technology. The basic elements of MEMS technology are surrounded by support structures. Also, the technology converts the acceleration of the body into an electric signal. Furthermore, the usage of these technologies becomes difficult for an unskilled person to use. For instance, to understand the MEMS technology skilled labors are required so that it can enable monitoring, switching and usage of all accelerator. Therefore, the complexity of technologies is hindering the overall growth of the tilt sensor market.

The global Tilt Sensor Market is estimated to grow up to USD 257.64 Million at 7.42% CAGR through the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global tilt sensor market include- Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), MEMSIC, Inc (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Level Developments Ltd. (UK), Spectron Sensors (U.S.), Tamagawa seiki Co,.Ltd (Japan), The Fredericks Company (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation:

The global tilt sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type the segment is further divided into switch based tilt sensors, proportional tilt sensors, and optical based tilt sensors. On the basis of application the segment is further classified into mining, construction, automobile, transport, robotics, gaming, aviation and many more.

Key Findings

By technology, switch based tilt sensors has dominated the tilt sensor market and has generated USD 53.95 million market value in 2017

By end-users, aviation has dominated the tilt sensor market and has generated USD 29.71 million market value in 2017

North America has dominated the tilt sensor market and has generated USD 5.79 million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 8.66 million market by 2023

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of tilt sensor market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. By region, North America has dominated the tilt sensor market and has generated USD 7.44 million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 11.43 million market by 2023 with growing 7.43% CAGR. Asia Pacific is home to a number of prominent mining and construction, aerospace and defense, and automotive and transportation companies. This is one of the major factors that has led to the position of Asia Pacific in the overall market. Moreover, a number of key players operating in the tilt sensor market are based in Asia Pacific. This factor has a positive impact on the said market in Asia pacific.

