Silent Party Headphones Exhibit Was A Huge Hit at The Recently Concluded ICWF 2018

30 July 2018, Jaipur: You know it is the wedding season when International Confederation of the Wedding Fraternity arrives on the scene! The recently concluded ICWF 2018 took place at the Fairmont, Jaipur on 27th to 29th of July for 3 day silentpartyheadphone.com also took part in this prestigious event. And nonetheless to say, it’s silent disco headphones were a huge hit with the crowd. In fact, silent dance party headphones exhibit was one of the most popular ones at the ICWF this year and has clearly shown the faith and popularity of silentpartyheadphone.com brand amongst the vendors as well as wedding planners alike.

Silent disco headphones at ICWF 2018 showcased a new way of planning the wedding. One can make innovative use of silent disco headphones at a wedding. For example- you can plan a unique, one of its kind silent sangeet night of your guests at the wedding. Everyone could groove to the silent tunes wearing silent disco headphones. If you are more adventurous, then you also plan your silent wedding as well!

Imagine taking your vows wearing silent dance party headphones. This could be surely be a new trendsetter. Silentpartyheadphone.com showed the wedding planners from across the world, a new and interesting market for making use of silent party headphones.

The silent party headphones are already making waves in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Gujarat, Bangalore etc. in India with their innovative and highly advanced technology. In fact, silentpartyheadphone.com has been majorly responsible for promoting and providing its equipment rentals for silent garba nights, silent dandiya nights, silent movie nights as well as silent DJ party nights.

The International Confederation of the wedding fraternity came into existence to address and openly challenge the prevalent criteria and norms of the wedding planning industry. Looking for a major revamp and future prospects, the ICWF every year brings together the achievers, pioneers, leaders, mature players, and fresh entrants to discuss and share their innovative ideas and contribution towards the upliftment and growth of the wedding planning industry in the right direction.

Silentpartyheadphone.com is a premium providers of silent dance party headphones on rent in all major cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur etc. The company has provided its services for quite elite clients and parties pan India. With its foray into the wedding industry, silent party headphones have provides a new avenue for wedding lovers across India. The big fat Indian wedding has just become more futuristic with silent disco headphones. And silentpartyheadphone.com is propelling the industry into the right direction.

