Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Competitive Market Strategies and Forecasts To 2027

Renewable Energy Market Report: Overview

The global renewable energy market is regionally divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. At present, the global market for renewable energy is dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the mandates issued by governments of many nations for minimizing the emissions of greenhouse gas. Europe is predicted to be the second largest market for renewable energy owing to the advancement in the technology and the availability of new forms of energy across the region. Ocean energy and offshore wind energy are two of the forms of renewable energy sources in Europe.

In 2016, World Energy Council quoted that, hydropower accounted for about 30% of the total global installed power generating capacity and about 23% of total global electricity produced. The tremendous yearly addition in capacity of renewable energy is certainly boosting the renewable energy globally. The development of community renewable energy projects continued in 2016, but the pace of growth in some countries is in decline. In a new trend, such projects have begun to expand into energy retailing (supply), storage and demand-side management.

Global Renewable Energy Market – Regional Analysis

The global renewable energy market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Renewable Energy market mainly due to the favorable government regulations. The integration of renewable energy is expected to increase in the North American region providing the market with scope for further growth. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the other major regions for the Renewable Energy market due to boost in the manufacturing sector in these regions.

Renewable Energy Global Market – Segmentation

The renewable energy market has been segmented of the basis of energy sources as Solar Energy, Wind Energy, geothermal Energy, Bio Energy, hydropower Energy and others. On the basis of application the market has been segmented as Automotive, Construction, Transportation and chemical & Petrol chemical among others. On the basis of end user the market has been segmented as residential, commercial and industrial.

By Type

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Geothermal Energy

Bio Energy

Hydropower Energy

Others

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Transportation

Chemical & Petrol-Chemical

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

