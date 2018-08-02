How to Quickly Increase Your Fortnite Homebase Power Level

In Fortnite, what does your Power Level mean? Your Power Level mean how strong your heroes are, what missions they can take on. And your Power Level is based on four basic stats: Fortitude, Offense, Resistance, and Tech. However, how to increase it? Now, U4GM will share with you the best way to increase your Homebase Power Level. Additionally, if you are keeping an eye on Buy Fortnite Materials, U4GM is always an excellent choice since our all transactions of Fortnite Items go smoothly and reliably.

NO.1 The Way to Check Out Your Current Homebase Power Level

Check out the prime left corner from the menu web page in Fornite if you want to know your current Homebase Power Level, there will be a bold number which will indicate your Power level.

Hovering over this, it will trigger a tooltip, which vaguely summarizes the purpose of this number and the best way to increase it. As mentioned before, your Power level represents how strong your heroes are and dictates the missions they are ready to take on.

Choose the Map tab and check for mission icons outlined in red. This indicates that your Homebase Power level doesn’t meet the minimum Power requirements for that mission. This will not avoid you from playing these missions but is only a warning that it may well be challenging for you personally to complete.

NO.2 What Factors Determine Your Homebase Power Level

Fortitude, Offense, Resistance, and Tech (also known as F.O.R.T), which determined your Homebase Power Level. Bear in mind that your overall Power Level will increase if you increase these areas.

NO.3 The Way to Increase Your Homebase Power Level

You will get the higher Power Level if you increase the particular stats mentioned before. Therefore, you need to focus on unlocking skills that increase your F.O.R.T stats. Here are 5 Tips to increase your Power Level by raise F.O.R.T stats:

1) Putting Survivors in the Survivor Squads

2) Purchasing and unlocking F.O.R.T. nodes inside the Skill Tree

3) Leveling up and Evolving your Main Hero

4) Inviting highly effective friends to join your party

5) Putting Assistance and Tactical Squad Bonus Heroes inside your squad

Here is something you should note:

1) If you want to know an overview of your most essential stats, selecting the “Heroes” tab to see.

2) To know a more detailed breakdown, selecting the “See All Stats tab” on the bottom-left to see.

3) To know how your Survivor Squads influence your F.O.R.T. stats, selecting Squads.

4) To assign Survivors to your squads, selecting Survivor Squads.

NO.4 The Misunderstanding of Increasing Power Level

There is one thing that needs to remind the player, which is Heroes don’t affect your Power Level, as well as the heroes you slot in your Support or Tactical slot. It is possible to and may well adjust these so often that it will be ridiculous should you had to play a mythic hero you didn’t like simply because it gave you a larger Power Level.

But you should notice that the Power Level of your hero, as well as the heroes in the Support/Tactical roles, will affect your HP, Shield, and Hero Ability harm, but not your FORT stats straight, so hence, no Power Level increase.