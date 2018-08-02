Global Medical Holography Market: Industry Analysis, Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Medical Holography Market – Segmentation

The segmentation is done on the basis of the type and by medical applications. On the basis of type includes reflection hologram, transmission hologram and hybrid hologram. The hybrid segment is further sub-segmented into the types Embossed hologram, Integral holograms, Holographic interferometry, multichannel hologram and computer generated hologram. On the basis of medical application it includes X-ray holography, Endoscopic holography, Multiplexed Holography for Medical Tomography, Holographic Light-in-Flight Recording Method, Holography in Ophthalmology, Holography in Dentistry, and Holography in Orthopedic. The ophthalmology segment has sub-segment which include Diffractive Bifocal Intraocular Lens. Also the endoscopic holography further have sub-segments like Internal Hologram Recording Endoscope, External Hologram Recording Endoscope.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1519

Global Medical Holography Market – Key Players

Some of the players are involved into the manufacturing of medical hologram are Real View Imaging (Isarel), Echo Pixel (CA), Integraf (USA), Royal Philips (Netherland), Zebra imaging, Eon Reality (US), Nano live SA (Switzerland), Holoxcia (Engalnd), Lyncee Tec ( Switzerland), Mach 7 Technologies, General Electric Company, DPL Industri A/S Denmark, Olomagic, Arnold Herzig GmbH and others.

Global Medical Holography Market – Industry Updates

Nov, 2016 Holoxica Limited introduced a holographic 3D digital human anatomy atlas prototype for neuroscience. This product impacted medical science giving neurosurgeons and clinicians insights into identifying, diagnosing and treating a wide range of neurological conditions.

Dec, 2015 Japan scientists developed touchable holograms, which are to be adopted in wide range of applications in the future, to enable improved demonstration of biological processes and procedures.

Nov, 2015 Zebra Imaging acquired Rattan, a software-consulting firm. This acquisition was carried out to accelerate the integration of advanced 3D light-field technology in their array of holographic display products.

Dec, 2014 Bristol University developed a touchable holographic display through the generation of air disturbances using ultrasound to create 3D haptic shapes.

Oct, 2014 Zebra Imaging entered into a partnership with Zygote Media Group to develop advanced 3D biomedical models to visualize human anatomy.

Oct, 2013 RealView Imaging Ltd. and Royal Philips completed an assessment of live 3D holographic imaging, which facilitates 3D interaction and facilitates minimally-invasive structural heart disease procedures.

Sept, 2012 Zebra Imaging, Inc.’s digital print technologies have proven useful in medical, military, retail, and other commercial disciplines. This acquisition will add new products to HoloTech AG’s product portfolio, which will also help the company to expand its presence in holographic digital print operations.

Get Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1519

Global Medical Holography Market – Overview

A Holography is a method of producing a three-dimensional image of an object using an interference pattern. The existing 3D technologies such as 3D-CT, 3D rotational angiography, 3D-ultrasound revolutionized medicine because they allowed doctors to see an individual patient’s anatomy without cutting into the body. The exceptional penetration rate of holography products is attributable to the natural benefits of this technology over conservative alternatives, which influence companies to work further toward developing these products for subsequent commercialization.

The Global Medical Holography Market is majorly driven by factors such as rapid adoption of holography technology by medical fraternity for applications such as medical education, dentistry, orthopedics, increasing applications of holography in diagnostic imaging to visualize complex 3D structures in human body and biomedical research recent technological advancements in holography products are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Technological advances in hologram recording techniques in the recent years and the availability of tools for interpretation of holographic interferograms should boost its usage in the field of urology, pathology, ophthalmology, and orthopedics. Moreover, endoscopic holography should emerge as a powerful tool for non-contact high resolution and non-invasive measurements inside the human organs.

The Market for Medical Holography will grow very rapidly at a rate of 32% CAGR during the forecasted period 2017-2023. The market is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion during the forecasted period.

Global Medical Holography Market – Regional Analysis

The market is segmented into four main geographic regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. America accounts the larger market for the hologram machines. As the early adoption of new technologies and more R&D is being carried out in this region. The Europe region accounts the second largest market for the hologram machines. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing fast growth in this region because of the rising factors such as healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea, and growing awareness regarding the usage of holography products in medical applications. The Middle East and Africa region is growing slowly because of the slow growing economic development and slow growth in technological advancement.

To Know More Enquire @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1519

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com