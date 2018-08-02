Cold Pressed Juice Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market: Overview

Cold pressed juices are increasingly growing in popularity worldwide. They are made by pressing, or “masticating” juice from vegetables and fruits. These juices are not only safe to drink a few weeks after being packed, but they contain high amounts of nutrients too. In the extraction of cold pressed juices, a juicer that works on a hydraulic press that squeezes juice from fruits or vegetables is used. After the juice is bottled and sealed, it is placed in a large chamber wherein a high amount of pressure is applied in order to inactivate pathogens. This enables the juice to remain nutritious, flavorful and safe to drink..

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market: Drivers and Restraints

A growing consumer base spending on lifestyle products, heightened sense of health awareness, maximum health benefits offered by these juices, rising disposable income of people, and an expanding population base are some of the key factors contributing toward the growth of the cold pressed juice market globally. The popularity of liquid “cleanses”, coupled with the obsession with looking slim and fit are fuelling demand. Cold pressed juices are high in minerals, vitamins, and anti-oxidants. The detoxifying and beauty benefits offered by these nutrients in cold pressed juices are also driving the market. Healthy, glowing skin is desired by the female population worldwide. Moreover, cold pressed juices are easily available on a local basis. The prevalence of a belief that organic fruit juices prevent the incidence of cancer, eliminate toxins, and minimize the intake of artificial food components will further boost market expansion.

The market for cold pressed juices has been categorized based on type, channel of distribution, and nature. According to the distribution channel, grocery, retailers, super or hyper markets, online retailers, and departmental stores are the key market segments. Based on nature, organic and conventional juices are the two categories. Fruit juices and vegetable juices are the two segments based on type.

Since these juices are organic and involve the High Pressure Processing (HPP) manufacturing procedure, they are more expensive than the usual juices. This can pose as a major challenge to the global cold pressed juice market.

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global market for cold pressed juice is broadly divided into five major regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. The major countries discussed in the report include Canada, France, Poland, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, the U.S., Germany, India, New Zealand, North Africa, GCC, Spain, Benelux, Russia, the U.K., ASEAN, China, and Australia. Europe and North America are the leading regions in the global cold pressed juice market.

The report analyzes several key factors in the global cold pressed juice market such as current market trends and dynamics, market drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, the supply and demand ratio, stakeholder and value chain analysis, and complete backdrop analysis. The report reveals key information about the major market players, their business tactics, product portfolio, and shares held by each of them. Historical, current, and projected market sizes are given in addition to recommendations for companies