Smart Well 2018 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast to 2022

The smart well technology allows measuring flows from each producing formation in real time, regulating water injection rates in injection wells. Additionally, smart well technology creates additional economic and environmental benefits, since it allows a reduction in the number of well pads and associated field infrastructure, and also helps meet the requirements of environmental regulations. A recent trend is that of IT integration and digitization of oil fields. The recent fall in oil prices has reduced oilfield services companies’ profit margins, leading to the use of IT to improve efficiencies and reduce operational losses. Factors such as increasing drilling activities in oil fields and rising focus on shale gas and tar sand reserves are driving the onshore well type. Moreover, North America is leading the market for smart well. The exploration of new reserves, and creation of growth prospects for the exploration and production activities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are expected to trigger the demand for smart well market.