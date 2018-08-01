Release Coatings Market 2018 Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2023 Forecasts Report

2018 Global Release Coatings Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Release Coatings Market, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Release coatings Market Defination:

Moreover, the growing packaging industry in the developing regions throughout the globe is also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast years. However, the volatility in raw material prices can be a major restraining factor to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing research and development activities owing to the stringent regulation on the VOC content mainly in North America and Europe has compelled the manufacturers to invest in R&D which is a major opportunity for market during the forecast years.

Release coatings are silicone based coatings consisting of one polymer which is polymerized by a cross linking agent either thermally or under UV light. Release coatings are extensively used to prevent adhesion between surfaces thereby helps in minimizing material loss. The advantages of release coatings such as high tensile strength and excellent tear strength properties make them suitable to be used in various applications. Release coatings are extensively used in applications such as stickers, labels, tapes, hygiene products, medical, food, and beverage, and packaging among others. The growing demand for digital label printing and mechanical flexographic printing is expected to have positive impact on the global release coatings market owing to its extensive use in tapes and films.

Receive a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5374

Top Key Players:

KISCO Limited

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Cytec Solvay Group (U.S.)

Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is another dominant region for the market of release coatings exhibiting an expanding CAGR. The presence of a well-developed end user industry coupled with the growing adoption rate are the major factors adding to this growth. Moreover, the fast paced lifestyle has augmented the demand for on the go food and beverages which is further expected to propel the growth in this region. In addition to this, the growing demand for hygiene products is also positively effecting the market growth.

The release coatings market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to grow an encouraging CAGR. The growing population and the increasing personal disposable income in the developing nations are the major factors driving the growth of release coatings market. Moreover, the pharmaceutical and food industry in countries such as Japan, India, and China is adding to the demand for release coatings. In addition to this, the demand from the automotive industry is another factor positively effecting the market. Furthermore, with the increase in working population the demand for processed and on the go food products are propelling in the region which in turn is adding to the market growth owing to the use of release coatings in label and stickers in the food and beverage industry.

Segmental Analysis:

The global release coatings market is segmented into material, formulation and application. On the basis of material the market is segregated into silicone and non silicone. The market by formulation is bifurcated into solvent based, water based and oil emulsions. The market by application is further bifurcated into labels, tapes, hygiene, industrial, medical, food & beverages, and others.

Intended Audience:

Release coatings market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Release coatings market

Production process industries

Potential investors

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/release-coatings-market-5374

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Formulation

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape