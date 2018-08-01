Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope, Size, Trend, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.5% backed by increasing pubbing culture, rising awareness about negative side effects due to consumption of alcohol and others are some of the factors driving the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market.

Alcohol free beverages are beverage from which alcoholic content is removed and non-dairy is a part of food & beverages, which are dairy-free or do not contain lactose for the section of population who are lactose-intolerant and vegan. With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in healthy lifestyle, healthy & organic non-alcoholic beverages market is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. However, consumers are now aware of various certifications, and labels, hence organic & clean label certification will drive the market.

Major players are investing in R&D initiatives especially to develop superior & high quality products by enriching the beverages with healthy ingredients and expand their product portfolio. This factor will help them to penetrate in the emerging non-alcoholic beverages markets and fulfil the growing demand. Improving economic conditions and impact of western culture on Asia pacific region is driving the growth of market in APAC region especially in countries like India and China.

Globally, the market for non-alcoholic beverages has been increasing due to urbanization and changing consumption patterns and rising number of pubs & bars. Increasing demand for RTD, herbal tea, fruit tea, and changing consumption pattern of consumers towards healthy diet are the key drivers for this market. Trending healthy diets & lifestyle will support the growth of herbal & fruit tea market during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major soup market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

The key players profiled in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages market are as Nestlé (Switzerland), PepsiCo (U.S.), Fuze Beverage (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Ocean Spray (U.S.)

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market is highly concentrated in North America. Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing larger product line with various flavors, texture, shape and sizes.

Key Findings:

Changing consumption pattern & urbanization has spurred the growth of non-alcoholic beverages market

The market growth in Europe region is high compare to North America

Segments:

On the basis of packaging, market is segmented into Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and others. Bottle dominates the market, however tetra pack will be highest growing segments due to growing awareness about various health benefits of coconut milk.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages market has been segmented on the basis of type, and is segmented into Probiotic Drinks, Alcohol-Free Drinks, Energy Drinks, RTD, Juice, Herbal & Fruit Teas, Fortified water, Dairy & Non- Dairy Beverages and others. Juice dominates the market, but however due to rising health awareness, probiotic drinks is projected to grow at a highest CAGR.

On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into store based and non-store based.