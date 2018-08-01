Interactive Projector Market 2018 Trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Rapid advancements in technology have led most of the educational institutions to focus on virtual as well as e-learning methodologies. Various schools have adopted interactive and engaging teaching methods in schools to facilitate the learning experience. Organizations make use of interactive projectors while explaining new modules to their employees during a presentation. Most of the developing countries are unaware of this technology; as a result, there is a slow adoption rate in these countries. As well as due to high set-up cost incurred in installation, the technology has a major setback.

Interactive projectors can help the presenter connect with the projected image by adding sensors to the standard projector to track movements and add them to the projected image. The projected image from projector transforms into a huge writing board. The signals are sent with the help of an electronic pen to the projector, which then displays the appropriate output. The presenter can interact with the projector or the displayed image using an electronic or mechanical stylus or gestures using fingers.

On April 10, 2018, California based company Yinscorp has introduced Count projector, a pico projector and LED desk lamp which can transform any smartphone into an interactive desktop augmented reality projector. It projects the image on real objects so that the user can touch and feel the texture of the objects instead of a flat display screen.

Argentum lodge, a nursing home in Nailsea, England are seeking £7,000 for installation of Tovertafel projector to aid people suffering from dementia, autism, and learning disabilities. This projector is incorporated with interactive games, helping the patients in stimulating physical activity and encourage social interaction.

Christie group of companies had transformed TCL Chinese Theatre in California into an architectural screen where they have displayed visuals of handprints, Chinese dragons and clips from memorable films. For the same, Christie has won APEX Award in “Arts, entertainment, and recreation” category for “Hollywood Lights”.

Major Key Players:

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

BenQ Corporation (Taiwan)

ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Optoma Corporation (Taiwan)

Christie Digital (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Touchmagix (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Touchjet, Inc. (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Segmentation:

By Display Type, the market is segmented into DLP (Digital Light Processing), LCD (Liquid Color Display) and LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon).

By Projection Distance, the market is segmented into Ultra-Short Throw, Short Throw, and Standard Throw.

By Resolution, the market is segmented into XGA, Wide XGA, HD and Wide UXGA.

By Dimension, the market is segmented into 2D and 3D.

By Application, the market is segmented into Education, Healthcare, Media & Advertisement, Hospitality & Tourism, Enterprises and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for interactive projector is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Interactive Projector Market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. However, due to technological advancements, North America is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecasting period. Education and government are the two major industries which will be seen using this technology extensively. APAC and Europe are little slow in adopting the technological upgrades but will advance in the upcoming period.

Epson seems to be leading in the Indian market as well as worldwide due to its 3LCD technology which provides three times higher color brightness as compared to other interactive projectors. Some Government schools in India are making efficient use of this interactive technology wherein the school is assigned with a tutor who teaches students and teachers how to operate the projector and carry out learning sessions thereof. Everything is connected to server and students can easily access and share their notes.

Intended Audience:

Educational institues

Research organizations

Corporate firms

OEM

End users

Raw material vendors

Distributors

Component providers

Manufacturers

