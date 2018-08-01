High Voltage Amplifier Market Attractiveness, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Major giants like Texas Instruments and Trek Inc. are investing into high voltage amplifier market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals. Trek, Inc. has introduced an 80 kilovolt high voltage amplifier which is said to deliver highest level of output voltages. All high voltage amplifiers are said to offer DC stability and well regulated and controlled AC output signals. This helps in providing low noise operations and accurate output signals. These high voltage amplifiers can drive reactive as well as resistive loads with high slew rates and great stability.

North America region holds the largest market share of global high voltage amplifier market followed by Europe. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the growing urbanization in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the growing economies like China and India. China is considered to be the manufacturing hub of electronics. The region also has strong presence of manufacturing industries which is driving the growth of high voltage amplifier market.

High Voltage Amplifier Market has been segmented on the basis of type, slew rate and application. The type segment is further bifurcated into unipolar and bipolar. Out of which the bipolar segments is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to its efficiency and low cost operational funcations.

High voltage amplifiers are basically used to amplify the voltage signal. High voltage amplifiers makes use of RC couplings. It can dissipate less heat produced during its operation. The collector load here has high resistance. It makes use of a small transistor which low or medium power. They are basically used in applications that require complex signals as well as high voltage throughput.

The global high voltage amplifier market is expected to grow at approx. USD 939 Million by 2023, at 13% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

Segments:

High Voltage amplifier market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type

Unipolar

Bipolar

By Slew Rate

15-50 V/µs

50-500 V/µs

500-1000 V/µs

1000-2000 V/µs

Greater than 2000 V/µs

By Application

Medical

Industrial

Nuclear

Telecommunications

Others

Key Players:

The prominent players in high voltage amplifier market are – Trek, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Tabor Electronics (Israel), Falco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Accel Instruments GmbH (Germany), Linear Technology (U.S.), HVP High Voltage Products GmbH (Germany), Dewetron GmbH (Germany), Aerotech, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Amplifiers Manufacturers

Amplifiers Suppliers

Manufacturing Companies

