Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Trends, Size & Forecast Analysis 2017 – 2025

Hexafluoroacetone derivatives are chemical compounds which are colorless, nonflammable, and hygroscopic. They are derived from hexafluoroacetone which exhibits highly reactive properties with water, forming corrosive acids. These derivatives are typically used for organic synthesis and as a chemical reagent in various manufacturing processes, especially in applications such as textile coating, solvents, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and other agrochemicals. Hexafluoroacetone derivatives are employed as intermediaries in a range of chemical processes.

The rising global textile trade due to the increasing domestic consumption of the product and disposable incomes is resulting into continuous improvements in the production of textile and the raw materials required in the industry. The shift from conventional to advanced technologies in the global textile coating process has fueled the demand for the incorporation of a variety of chemical compounds.

Hexafluoroacetone derivatives are soluble in water and most organic solvents which has resulted in their increasing incorporation into the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. They exhibit the strong ability to dissolve in a variety of polymers such as polyesters, polyamides, polyacrylonitriles, polyacetals, and hydrolyzed polyvinyl esters. The rapid depletion of arable land is a key global concern which has led to the increasing use of agrochemicals around the world. Additionally, the rising global population and urbanization have led to an increasing need to improve the agricultural yield. Major chemical companies are focusing on developing products such as hexafluoroacetone for plant protection which is in line with the trend in the global agrochemical industry.

Hexafluroacetone derivatives stimulate the growth of the plants, either by improving the biosynthesis process or through the environment-friendly nature of the fluorochemicals. Hexafluoroacetone derivatives act as building blocks for the manufacturing of synthetic pharmaceutical products. They increase the drug bioavailability due to their hygroscopic nature and enhance the medical power of the drug as well as its anti-inflammatory effects. Pharmaceutical companies are investing extensively in the incorporation of new raw materials into the production of a variety of drugs due to the superior physical properties of hexafluoroacetone derivatives.

