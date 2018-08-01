Global Fingerprint Scanner Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Fingerprint scanner is cost effective biometric device that is widely used for authentication and authorization of a person at different places. The device scans the fingerprint and match it with the database to provide the access to the user. The device is used for attendance, payments, identification and numerous other businesses in day to day life. The integration with cloud computing facilitates such devices with endless possibilities and applications. The cost effectiveness and reliability are another feature that makes it highly adoptable in industries. The rising trends for safe and secure online transactions, increased application of scanners in smart devices are the major factor propelling the growth of the market. The growing concern regarding security and safety of data across the globe is paving way for such devices in defense, banking and finance industries. The major restraining factor for the growth of the market is slow adoption and implementation of devices in some economies, moreover due to compactness of devices it is vulnerable to theft and other inauthentic mobility. The increased investment and development of smart infrastructure in coming time will drive the future market of fingerprint recognition devices. The advancement in technologies especially in smart phone will boost the momentum of growth in coming few years.

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World geographically. North America region holds the major market share of fingerprint recognition device market because of the most advanced infrastructure and rapid adoption of digital trends in the region. The US region is adopting the fingerprint identification service in variety of domains such as passport verification, visas and so on. The APAC region will grow significantly in the forecasted period due to rapid development of infrastructure, investment in smart city projects. The government initiative for Digital India is one of the major factors behind the adoption of such technologies in emerging economies such as India. The huge population base and increasing smartphone penetration in region makes APAC the second largest market for fingerprint scanner devices. The European region is also one of the leading market due to the adoption of biometric system in their industries for attendance at massive scale, moreover the region also has advanced digital infrastructure.

The Fingerprint scanner market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of players offering the similar devices and solution at most affordable price range. The organizations engaged in the market provides software and large array of fingerprint scanner for various industries. The organizations such as Advanced optical systems, Nc offers Andi go a zero-contact fingerprint technology which can facilitate high speed scan and better interoperability. The Key Players in the Fingerprint Recognition Device market Gemalto NV, Crossmatch, Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH, HID Global, IDEMIA, Synaptics Incorporated, SecuGen Corporation, Suprema, M2SYS Technology, Precise biometrics, S.I.C biometrics, Nitgen, Lumidigm, Integrated biometrics, Chongqing Huifan Technology Co., Ltd., and advanced optical systems, Inc.

