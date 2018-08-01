Fig Ingredient Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion 2024

Growing need for production of several food products including confectionery, dairy, and bakery products has led to an upsurge in demand for fig ingredients globally. Moreover, surge in demand for fig for production of various personal care, and cosmetic products is further expected to impact growth of the global market positively. According to a recently published report, the global fig ingredient market is expected to register a steady growth over the forecast period, 2017-2024.

Collaborations to Boost Market Growth

Manufacturers operating in the food and beverages industry are likely to witness significant demand for fig attributed to prebiotic, and anti-oxidant features. Consumption of fig also helps in reducing the cholesterol level in the body. Attributed to these features, demand for fig continues to increase for production of several products. A recently published news report reveals that recently a fruit syrup manufacturer Meurens Natural, and Belgian cereal have announced that they have doubled their production capacity with € 15 Mn factory. Along with offering variety of syrups on the basis of cereals including wheat, malted barley, rice, spelt, manioc, and oat, the manufacturers also offer syrups based on fruit that include prune, date, and fig. The company believes that these ingredients will give color, flavor, and sweetness to the products along with additional texture including cereal bars, yoghurts, ice-creams, breakfast cereals, and sauces under the sipal, and natu ranges.

Another news report reveals that Fond Originals has launched a new product line during the second anniversary of Madeleine Dee’s venture. The product line includes over 30 products inclusive of strawberry-ginger jam, risotto cakes, broccoli-bacon-cheddar quinche, and fig pizzas. Growing trend of product launch, and collaborations in the global market is expected to impact growth of the global market positively.

Fig Ingredient is segment on the basis of application, form and region. On the basis of application fig ingredient market is segmented into food and cosmetic & personal care products. The food segment is further divided into sub segments that is bakery, confectionary and dairy products. The cosmetic & personal care products are further sub segmented into face wash, face moisturizer, body scrub and perfumes.

Medicine Production to Fuel Demand

Besides increasing use in various food and beverages industry, application of fig is expected to extend to several industries including cosmetic, food and beverages, and healthcare. Increasing prevalence of asthma, bronchitis, diabetes, whooping cough, piles, and cough is further expected to rev up demand for fig significantly. A recently published news report reveals that the consumption of fig helps in recovering from asthma. Soaking three pieces of fig overnight, and eating them on an empty stomach helps in recovering from asthmatic problems. Another news report highlights that figs are used in more than 40 medicinal applications for treatment of several diseases including liver diseases, skin diseases, anemia, ulcers, paralysis, and diabetes.

The report further mentions that consumption of figs also help in reducing the damages in the free radical, which helps in protecting cells against several diseases. Attributed to several healthy benefits, manufacturers are increasingly using fig as an ingredient for production of various medicines. Bound to such factors, growth of the global fig ingredient market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Go Figa, Diptyque, Tuscan Fig, Pixi Beauty, the body shop, Marc Jacobs, TABLE TOP GARDEN, Rutherford Meyer, the goods,Stonewall Kitchen, deliver gourmet food,Newman’s Own, Dairy Farmers, Rosebud Preserves Ltd