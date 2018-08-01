Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market–projected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2023

According to the report “Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics market has been estimated at USD 5.99 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.18 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Artificial organs and bionics are the devices that can be implanted or integrated into humans to take place of a natural organ or provide the necessary to help the patient lead a normal life. These devices are man-made and require a skilled labor.

Artificial organs are the devices that can temporarily or permanently implanted into a body. Bionics provide support and can be internally and externally worn to perform body functions.

Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Drivers & Restraints

The Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics market is driven due to factors like rise in the number of organ failures due to increasing old-age population, technological advancements and high number of road accidents leading to organ damage. However, the market growth is constrained due to high cost and uncertain reimbursements in various regions, lack of surgery skills and huge costs associated with development.

Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Segmentation

By Product

1. Artificial Organs

• Artificial heart

• Artificial liver

• Artificial kidney

• Artificial lungs

• Artificial pancreas

2. Bionics

• Vision Bionics

• Ear Bionics

• Orthopedic Bionics

• Cardiac Bionics

• Brain Bionics

By technology

• Mechanical Bionics

• Electronic Bionics

By Type of Fixation

• Implantable

• Externally worn

Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Overview

Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market is expected to witness high demand due to increased awareness about medical treatments. The material that makes body interfaces or implants are known as biomaterials.

The application and study of electronics and mechanics for replacing a part of a functional organ is termed as medical bionics. Due to the advancement in biomedical science, organ transplantation has become feasible.

Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market is analysed under two regions namely Middle-East and Africa. Major growth drivers of this market are increasing instances of organ failure due to aging, rise in number of road accidents, increase in awareness about diseases among the general public and development of organ implant technology. But, the market growth is restrained by factors like high cost of organ implantation, lack of skilled personnel and uncertain reimbursements.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market outlook in worldwide? What trends are affecting the market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market?

• What are the key, high growth markets that Artificial Organs and Bionics suppliers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the Artificial Organs and Bionics currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of Artificial Organs and Bionics?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Artificial Organs and Bionics?

Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Key Players

Some of the major companies operating in the Baxter International, Inc., Abiomed Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Worldheart Corporation, Thoratec Corporation, Gambro AB, Lifenet Health.

Reasons to buy Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Report:

• Country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the geographical areas in which this industry is prospering

• Segment-level analysis on basis of product, technology and type of fixations with market size forecasts and y-o-y estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of macro and micro environmental factors that affect the market presented in an extensive strategic analyses section containing PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces Analyses

• A comprehensive listing of key market players along with company overview, product portfolios, key financial information (subjected to availability), SWOT analysis and Analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• Expertly devised Market Outlook along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

