Cervical Fusion Market 2018 – Leading Manufactures, Regions, Drivers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The neck pain occurs due to degenerative changes in spinal discs in the cervical region of the spine. Discectomy is the most common surgical procedures for problems related to the cervical vertebral column. The surgical procedure involves the removal of the vertebral disc.

The cervical spinal fusion also known as arthrodesis is a surgery to connect selected bones in the cervical vertebral column of the spine below the neck. There are diverse methods for performing a cervical spinal fusion surgery such as inserting a bone graft for natural regrowth of the bone. Moreover, the use of artificial graft made of metal or any other polymer is also valid. These synthetic implants are also used to hold the vertebrae together till the growth of a new bone takes place between them. Furthermore, the removal of the selceted vertebral column for fusion of the spine also takes place.

The anterior cervical fusion contributes 85% market share for the global cervical fusion market. This technique involves the fusion of two or more than two vertebral columns to avoid unwanted motion of the spinal discs. Many parts are used in the process of fusing, including the use of screws, rods, spacers, and hook plates. The total number of these devices also varies, depending upon the number of discs fused. Many diagnostic tests such as a myelogram, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) indicate the presence of degenerative or a herniated disc.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid and the rising aging population are mainly driving the global cervical fusion market. The complications of the spine surgery and the high initial costs of treatments are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market across the globe. The growing health concerns and the geriatric population have steered the governments of various countries to undertake numerous initiatives thus turning the tide of opportunities for this market.

Cervical Fusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.3% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Global Cervical Fusion Market– Key Players

Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Spine, Inc. (U.S.), Synthes, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Globus Medical Inc. (U.S.), Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Biomet, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Alphatec Spine, Inc. (U.S.), Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine (U.S.), K2M, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), LDR Holding Corporation (U.S.), AMEDICA Corporation (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Exactech, Inc. (U.S.), ArthroCare Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medicrea Technologies UK Ltd (UK), BAUMER (Switzerland), Medacta (U.S.), Shanghai Microport Orthopedics (China), and others.

Global Cervical Fusion Market — Segmentation

The global cervical fusion market is segmented on the basis of fusion type, type, surgery, and end-user.

On the basis of fusion type, the global cervical fusion market is segmented into anterior interbody fusion, anterior cervical fusion, posterior fusion, and others. The interbody cervical fusion is further segmented into non-bone interbody cervical fusion, bone interbody cervical fusion, and others.

On the basis of type, the global cervical fusion market is segmented into metal type, polymeric type, and others.

On the basis of surgery, the global cervical fusion market is segmented into minimally invasive spine surgery, open spine surgery, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into orthopedic clinics, multispecialty hospitals, neurology clinics, and others.

Global Cervical Fusion Market — Regional Analysis

The global cervical fusion market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate the global cervical fusion market owing to the fast disease progression, technological improvements in the spinal disorder treatment process, broadening insurance coverage and the expanding private healthcare sector, improving overall healthcare infrastructure, and the economic growth. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the number of surgical procedures in the U.S. and Canada due to large pool of patient population to aid the market growth.

The European region is the second largest market for the global cervical fusion owing to the increasing accidents, a disorder causing spinal injuries, the use of hand-held surgical devices, and advancements in the procedure of surgeries.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the cervical fusion market due to increasing adoption of spinal fusion surgeries and regional expansion by the key players for the development of this market. Japan has shown a noteworthy increase in the use of cervical fusion surgeries due to the presence of the high aging population.

The Middle Eastern and African region is growing at a steady pace contributing the lowest share of the global cervical fusion market.

