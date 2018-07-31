Vein illuminator Market new booming trends in 2023

The report for Global Vein illuminator Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Vein finder or vein illuminator is a device designed to locate and map subcutaneous veins using principles of optical physics. Vein illuminator employs a variety of techniques such as ultrasound, infrared light and trans-illumination to produce a distinct image of vein structure.

Market players of Global Vein illuminator Market:

Infrared Imaging Systems Inc., VueTek Scientific LLC, Venoscope LLC, Christie Medical Holdings Inc., Near Infrared Imaging Inc., Sharn Anesthesia, TransLite LLC, AccuVein Inc., Aimvein Ltd. and others.

Market Scenario:

Vein finder or vein illuminator is a device intended to locate subcutaneous veins using a variety of techniques such as infrared light. Vein illuminators employs principles of optical physics such as differential light reflection, refraction, and absorption by tissues to produces a distinct image of the patient’s vein structure. Vein illuminator provides a vivid vein map which help to increase success rates of invasive treatments such as injections.

The drivers of vein illuminator market are greater patient satisfaction owing to reduced pain, trauma and invasive treatment footprint. Vein illuminators also find applications in treating patients with conditions such as obesity, swollen tissue, hairy skin, hypovolemia which makes determining vascular position difficult. The growing numbers of elderly and chronic sick population, blood donation camps, assisted living centres and others are the demographic drivers of the market.

However technological and product developments such as advances in optics, greater contrast and resolution, falling cost of devices and others are the critical drivers of the market. Accuracy in determining vein width with a low deviation as low as 60 to 100 microns is the key to be market leaders. Other technical driver is the increasing coherence and falling size and cost of devices. The constraints of the global vein illuminator market are lack of awareness, high cost of devices and others.

Growing functionality such as adjustable brightness, multiple imaging modes, sleep function, and others is expected to result in greater market penetration. Use of medical cold light and standardization such as CE approval so as to render it safe for sensitive organs such as eyes are other important determinants of the market.

Segments:

To generate a bird’s view, the global vein illuminator market is segmented on the basis of technology, and end users.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as trans-illumination, infrared illumination, ultrasound, and others.

On the basis of end user the market has been classified as hospitals, blood donation camps, research and academics, others.

Regional analysis:

To generate an accurate representation of the differential demand of the market, the report has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

North America commands the largest market share due to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructure of U.S. and Canada. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to generate the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and India. The Middle East & African region, is expected to generate moderate growth owing to poor social and economic reasons especially in Africa. However the Gulf economies are expected to generate strong spurts of growth due to the faster expansion of healthcare in the region.

