Squalane Market Status and Forecast 2024, by Players, Types and Applications

Squalane is an oil-free, high end
moisturizing agent used in various personal care products, especially
cosmetics. It is also employed in the manufacture of vaccines. Squalane
has been traditionally extracted from the liver of deep-water sharks.
About a ton of squalane is produced from the livers of approximately
3,000 sharks. In line with this requirement, approximately 6 million
deep-water sharks are killed a year in order to fulfil the global demand
for nearly 2,500 tons of squalane per annum.
Squalane market: Drivers and Restraints
Changing lifestyles of people, adoption
of personal care products, and increasing penetration of FMCG products
are some of the factors driving the demand for personal care products,
especially in Asia Pacific. Squalane is an important ingredient of most
personal care products. Therefore, growth in the personal care industry
is expected to be the primary factor boosting the squalane market.
However, sea shark harvesting is now forbidden in most parts of the
world due to some civil society campaigns. This is anticipated to hamper
the manufacture of squalane, since shark liver is the second largest
source of squalane (after olive oil). Furthermore, consumer awareness
about the use of shark liver squalane has adversely affected the demand
for squalane. Additionally, commercial application of squalane is
restrained by price volatility owing to the inconsistent supply. These
factors are projected to hamper the squalane market during the forecast
period. Refining of squalane from olive oil has proved to be a
commercially viable alternative to shark liver squalane. Companies such
as Unilever and L’Oreal have declared the removal of shark liver
squalane from their cosmetic products in approval of plant-based
sources.
Squalane Market: Segmentation
Olive oil based squalane was the dominant
segment of the squalane market in 2015. It was followed by the shark
liver segment in the same year. Companies such as Amyris have developed
sugar based squalane. This is likely to create lucrative opportunities
in the squalane market in the near future. Considering the composition,
olive oil from the first extraction holds approximately 400mg to 450mg
of squalane per 100g, while refined olive oil holds about 25% less
squalane. The finest quality olive oil may contain concentrations of
nearly 700 mg of squalane per 100g.
Squalane acts as a lubricating agent in
the manufacture of skin care products; it helps provide smooth and soft
appearance to the skin. Squalane is also used in hair conditioning
products.
Squalane Market: Region-wise outlook
Based on geography, the global squalane
market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin
America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is
anticipated to be a highly attractive region for the squalane market
during the forecast period. The region accounts for major share of the
global personal care industry, due to rapid urbanization, increasing
awareness about health and hygiene among consumers, population growth,
and improved per capita expenditure. Consumers of personal care products
in South Korea follow their multiple step daily skin care routine,
while consumers in China opt for single step products supplemented by
sheet masks, twice a day. Usage of scalp freshener products such as live
in shampoos and conditioners is prevalent in countries such as
Indonesia and Malaysia.