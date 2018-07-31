Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market To Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2022

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Hospital acquired infections are termed as nosocomial infections and occur worldwide. Nosocomial infections are known to affect both developed and developing countries. Such conditions prevail due to low-level of healthcare settings and low-infrastructure for hygiene.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of hospital acquired infection treatment market includes rise in geriatric population and elderly community prone to infections and depreciated immunity. Moreover, the low level infrastructure conditions in emerging economies are likely to add to the growth of hospital acquired infection treatment industry. Low-level of hygiene, infrastructure and sterilization techniques have created a high demand for nosocomial infection treatment. However, a key restraining factor in the market includes lack of prompt action in treatment cause by growth in multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Based on segmentation by product, the hospital acquired infection treatment industry includes disinfectors, sterilizers, endoscopere processors. Based on segmentation by type, the hospital acquired infection treatment industry includes skin disinfectants, hand disinfectants and instrument disinfectants. Based on segmentation by formulation, the hospital acquired infection treatment market includes disinfectant.

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Cepheid

AstraZeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Antibacterial

Antiviral

Antifungal Treatment

Antiparasitic

Antiprotozoal

Anti-TB Treatment

Urinary Tract Infection

Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infection

Surgical Site Infection

Others

Geographically, hospital acquired infection treatment market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market owing to advanced infrastructure. APAC market is also expected to gain a positive traction in the upcoming years owing to growth in medical infrastructure, raised standards of medicines and awareness for medical hygiene contributes to the growth of APAC market. MEA regions are also expected to gain a significant growth in the forthcoming period due to rising awareness for hygiene.

