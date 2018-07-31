FIITJEE introduces LEAP- Specially designed for preparing students for JEE Main 2019

Gear up to excel in JEE Main in January 2019

• FIITJEE’s newly launched LEAP – Fast Track Preparation Program to fulfil the requirement of the Student community

• LEAP – A Classroom Program for JEE Main 2019 of 280 Hours

New Delhi, 31 July 2018: With JEE exams to be conducted twice a year by NTA, students planning to appear for the Main Exam in January 2019 have a great opportunity through LEAP. FIITJEE introduces LEAP, a Classroom Program, specially designed for preparing students for JEE Main 2019. FIITJEE will conduct Admission Test on 5th and 19th August 2018 to gauge the Aptitude & Potential of students to qualify JEE Main.

FIITJEE being the first institute in the country to introduce the All India Computer based Test Series (AITS-CBT) provides its students an edge over their peers. Methodical teaching in class, Regular testing of learning, phase tests, chapter wise practice problems for JEE Main are a few highlights of the course. Further enrolled students will have access to Online Test Series of myPAT with 7-part tests & 10 full tests.

“The course will enable students to accelerate their Academic Preparation, study with the Brightest Minds in a superior learning environment, further strengthening by Self-Study, Doubt Clearance, and Additional Practice Tests while gaining better adaptability to tackle problems of higher level of difficulty. With best-in-class faculty and a comprehensive teaching methodology, students will be geared up to crack JEE Main successfully” Said Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.

FIITJEE is the only institute to have a profound value system whose very foundation is laid on dedication, sincerity, transparency and truth. Students are naturally influenced by these qualities and thus acquire traits which are important for success in any vista of life. FIITJEE’s training pattern is agnostic and focuses on improving the Analytical skill and Fundamental thinking of students and in the process their IQ, EQ, and SQ are enhanced. Understanding students’ needs at different stages of their preparation has been the guiding force behind the teaching methodology at FIITJEE. It is also the secret behind the success of FIITJEE students in various National and International Level exams.

“Admission Tests on 5th and 19th August are great Opportunities for students gearing up to appear for JEE Main in January 2019, to join the special course for better competitive preparation. LEAP, the Classroom Program for JEE 2019 is of 280 hours and available for both class XII & XII pass students. This program has been designed to provide critical inputs, time management techniques and revision strategies with comprehensive study material, periodical quizzes, MyPAT Online Test Series for JEE Main and regular feedback sessions. Great opportunity exists for students by reappearing in the month of April 2019, since better of the two scores in January and April 2018 will be considered for ranks. Therefore, this focused and well-designed FIITJEE’s new initiative will help students to prepare the JEE Main or JEE Main & Board simultaneously as applicable”, Mr. Trikha added.

Registration fee for the students registering for the first time for the FIITJEE test is Rs 700/-(inclusive of tax as applicable), Rs 500/- for those who have appeared for any FIITJEE Test in the past and Rs 400/- for any student who is already enrolled in FIITJEE’s non-classroom program.

For offline registration, students can collect the Paper Application Form from the nearest FIITJEE Centre. To register online, log on to www.fiitjeelogin.com

For more details about the Admission Test, visit www.admissiontest.fiitjee.com