Global Polyimide Foam Market Latest Report with Forecast 2018 – 2026

Polyimide foam is defined as a foam that is ideal and effective for sound, heat, and cold insulation. Its properties include light weight and resistance to fire. Moreover, it can be formed into diverse shapes. This foam is the second-generation of materials that were originally developed as thermal insulators for reusable launch vehicles. Other properties of polyimide foam include thermal and acoustic insulation properties and non-toxicity properties. Polyimide foam does not offer off-gassing and outgassing; however, it is known to offer insulation against a wide operating temperature range from -196ºC to +300ºC. Polyimide foam products are more cost-effective and are easy to install than fibrous insulation. They are light, easy to cut and fit, and readily adapt to fabrication with other materials. Polyimide foam exhibits significantly greater resistance to damage than traditional insulating products. It retains integrity after long-term usage in a vibrating environment and exposure to extremes of cold and heat, which would degrade other products. Polyimide foam also exhibits a high degree of chemical stability and is resistant to hydrocarbons, non-concentrated acids, and alcohols. It is produced at low densities, ranging from 3.2 to 17 kg/m3 (0.2 to 1.0 pounds per cubic foot) and is inherently fire-retardant due to its chemical composition. Polyimide foams are cured by microwave, which offers lower cost and faster production than other manufacturing methods for polyimide foams. The foams can be manufactured to be either rigid or flexible, depending upon their applications.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47415

Factors such as rising demand for lightweight components in the aerospace industry is propelling the polyimide foam market. Furthermore, exceptional insulation and fire-resistant properties increase its demand in the military & defense sector, while its high cost and volatility in price is expected to hamper the polyimide foam market during the forecast period.

In terms of type of grade, the polyimide foam market can be segmented into industrial grade, aerospace grade, and others. The aerospace grade segment accounts for a prominent share of the market, in terms of volume, owing to the rising demand for polyimide foam in the aerospace industry.

Based on type, the polyimide foam market can be segregated into thermosetting polyimide foam and thermoplastic polyimide foam.

In terms of applications, the polyimide foam market can be classified into ducting, structural components, and others.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=47415

Based on end-use industry, the polyimide foam market can be split into military industry, aerospace industry, air transportation industry, naval & marine industry, residential & commercial construction, and others.

In terms of geography, the polyimide foam market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global polyimide foam market owing to presence of huge military and aerospace manufacturing facilities in the region. Asia Pacific is followed by Middle East & Africa.

Request Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=47415

Key players operating in the global polyimide foam market include 3M, Suzuko, FlexconIndustrial Polymer Technologies, Inc., BOYD Corporation, Ube Industries Limited, I.S.T Corporation, Trelleborg AB, and Soundown Corporate Limited.