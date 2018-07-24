Organic Chemistry Conferences | Organic Chemistry 2018 | Organic Chemistry Conferences 2018 | Organic Chemistry Meetings | Organic Chemistry Events | Organic Chemistry congress | Chemistry Conferences | Organic and Inorganic Chemistry Meetings | Top Chemistry Conferences | Organic Chemistry Conference | Organic Chemistry Congress | Organic Chemistry 2019 | Advanced Drug Delivery Conferences | Organic Chemistry Conferences

We are inviting you to attend our “6th Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Organic Chemistry 2018” which is going to be held at Dublin, Ireland on August 16-17, 2018.The main theme of the Organic chemistry 2018 is “Scientific Breakthrough and Advanced Perspective in Organic Chemistry”. Organic chemistry is a field of science in which chemists study the structure, properties, composition, reactions to create new molecules and explore the properties of existing compounds. The conference covers the wide range of expertise in the field of chemistry encouraging researchers for presentation, communication and discussion of research results carried out in academia and industry.

Target audience: The conference welcomes all the scientists from all over the globe with their new findings. We are also honor to welcome Directors, Vice President, R&D Analytical Chemist Industry delegates, drug discovery scientists, members from drug formulation, Professors, research associates, students and all the scientific community from chemical laboratories and pharma industries for scientific partnering and exhibiting their products.

Our conference includes some of the major academic and business key topics:

Tracks : Spectroscopic Methods of Structure Determination, Domino Reactions in Organic Synthesis, Fluorous Chemistry, Green Chemistry in Organic Synthesis, Environmental Organic Chemistry, Computational Advances in Organic Chemistry, Biotransformations in Organic Chemistry, Physical Organic Chemistry Conferences, New Developments in Organic Chemistry, Medicinal and Bioorganic Chemistry, Organic Reactions in Pharmaceutical Development Conferences Organic Synthesis Conferences Organic Materials & Supramolecular Chemistry, Stereochemistry.

Academic key topics: Acids and Bases, Amino acids, Peptides, Proteins, Carbohydrates and Nucleic acids, Biochemistry, Biosensorÿ, Biotransformation, Carcinogen, Catalysis and Photocatalysis, Chirality, Computational Organic Chemistry Conferences , Conformational Analysis, Coordination Chemistry Conferences , Covalent Bonding, Crystallography Conferences, Enzyme, Green chemistry, Heterocyclic Chemistry Conferences , Hydrocarbons, Inorganic chemistry Conferences , Lipids, Mechanistic organic chemistry, Medicinal chemistry Conferences , Nanotechnology Conferences , Organic Chemistry and Cancer, Organic Compounds, Organic reactions, Organometallic Chemistry, Pharmacology Conferences , Polymer Chemistry Conferences , Stereoisomerism and Chirality.

Business key topics Biochemical and Processing Aspects, Biomaterials Conferences , Computational chemistry software, Dehydrogenation, Design biologically active compounds, Development of the Chemical Industry, Drug Discovery Conferences Drug Development Conferences, Advanced Drug Delivery Conferences, Fluorous Technologies, Formulation Chemistry and Technology, Infrared Spectroscopy, Manufacture of Organic Compounds, Multimetallic Nanoparticles, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, Organic Chemicals, Organic chemistry for environmental engineering, Organic chemistry in food industry, Organic Chemistry Market in Asia, Organic Chemistry Market in Australia, Organic Chemistry Market in Canada, Organic Chemistry Market in Middle East, Organic Chemistry Market in Europe, Organic Chemistry Market in Germany, Organic Chemistry Market in Japan, Organic Chemistry Market in UK, Organic Chemistry Market in USA, Organic chemistry pharmaceutical industry, Organic chemistry role in industry, Polymers Industry, Reaction Optimization and Design, Reaction Technologies, Solvent Extraction, Surface and Colloid Chemistry, Synthesis Gas.

Conference Venue:

16/08/2018 17/08/2018

Conference start time: 9:00 AM

Conference end time: 6:00 PM

Dates: August 16-17, 2018 Dublin, Ireland

Name: Ciara Aran

Designation: Program Director

Organization: Euroscicon Ltd.

Website: https://organicchemistry.euroscicon.com/

Email : organicchemistry@euroscicon.events

