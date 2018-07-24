Coated Paper Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

We have produced a new premium report Coated Paper Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Coated Paper. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coated Paper Market by application(printing, packaging, business communication, labels and coated fine paper standard coated fine paper coated ground wood paper),type(grounded calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate, kaolin clay, talc, starch, and SB latex, wax) through main geographies in the Global Coated Paper Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Coated Paper Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Coated Paper Market are Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso OYJ, GF Biochemicals Ltd., Sappi Limited, Verso Corporation, UPM, Resolute Forest Products, Packaging Corporation of America, Dunn Paper Company. Global coated paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period 2017 to 2023, coated paper market. The coated papers market covers papers coated by polymers to improve the qualities of the paper such as weight, surface, gloss and smoothness. Moreover, the coated papers have a reduced risk of ink absorbency. Globally with rise in application industries the market for coated papers has experienced significant growth over the past few years. The global coated paper market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as development of customized grades according to applications, and new emerging markets. However, the growth in global coated paper market is likely to be restrained by growing electronic media industry.

Segments Covered

The coated paper market is segmented on the basis of application, coated materials, type and region. The segmentation on the basis of application covers printing, packaging, business communication, labels and coated fine paper standard coated fine paper coated ground wood paper .on the basis of coated materials the market is segmented as grounded calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate, kaolin clay, talc, starch, and SB latex, wax and others. Furthermore, on the basis of types the coated paper market is segmented as standard coated fine paper, low coat weight paper, art paper, coated fine paper, coated ground wood paper and others.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China Japan India Australia/New Zealand and Rest of APAC. Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for Coated Paper Market over the Forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso OYJ, GF Biochemicals Ltd., Sappi Limited, Verso Corporation, UPM, Resolute Forest Products, Packaging Corporation of America, Dunn Paper Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR- growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of coated paper market .further, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the coated paper market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The IGR- growth matrix analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the global coated paper market over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to coated paper market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the coated paper market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on coated paper market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

