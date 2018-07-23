Mobile Cloud Market | Global Industry Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Mobile cloud is a branch of cloud computing where data, applications, and services of a mobile, usually a smartphone, can be hosted from the cloud. Mobile devices usually come with different screen sizes, operating systems, and specifications. Developing applications for various models for diverse operating systems require cross-platform expertise. Mobile cloud helps application developers to overcome this situation by moving the application on the cloud server which can provide multi-platform support to the users.

Major drivers for the growth of Mobile Cloud Market are the rising adoption of cloud-based technology and advancements in mobile devices. Adding to this, increasing availability mobile internet broadband is also driving mobile cloud technology market growth. Cloud-based technology when used with mobile, provides speed, flexibility, and reliability. Furthermore, with the implementation of cloud services, the application can be quickly built or easily updated. Cloud services also solve the storage and data backup issues for the application users. Adding to this, with data integration provided by cloud technology, the mobile user can conveniently and securely gather the data stored on the cloud from any place and at any time. However, security & privacy are the major challenges associated with mobile cloud technology.

Smartphones are often prone to malicious attacks which raises concerns for data security. Also, with the emergence of wireless technology, the chances of data loss or other cyber attacks have increased to a considerable extent. Mobile cloud technology paves the way for advancements in smart devices such as smartwatches and other wearable devices. One major restraint associated with the cloud-based platforms is their high energy consumption along with limited energy resources. Mobile phone applications running on the cloud often consume more energy, which can increase their battery usage and the requirement for a longer battery life can arise.

The global mobile cloud market is estimated to reach a market value of USD 66 billion by 2023 growing with 22% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the major players in Mobile Cloud market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Oracle, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Alibaba Group (China), DELL EMC Corporation ( U.S.) and APPLE Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry News:

June 13, 2018: Oracle tackles mobile development and data integration with new autonomous cloud service. The next generation Oracle cloud platform services include services such as Oracle mobile cloud enterprise, Oracle data integration platform cloud, and Oracle API platform cloud.

These services are designed to reduce the costs and speed up the development of chatbots, data integration, mobile development, and API management.

Segmentation:

On the basis of service, the mobile cloud market is segmented into software, platform, and infrastructure.

On the basis of deployment, the mobile cloud market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of application, the mobile cloud market is segmented into automotive, industrial, entertainment, utilities, finance, healthcare, education, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The mobile cloud market is expected to grow at a rapid rate due to development of mobiles and growth in cloud technologies. The geographical analysis of mobile cloud market is studied for North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is dominating the mobile cloud market due to early adoption of cloud technologies in the region. Also, North America has well-established infrastructure and the majority of cloud computing organizations which are investing heavily in research and advancements in the mobile cloud market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for mobile cloud due to the presence of a number of prominent mobile equipment manufactures in China. Also, government policies and regulations are also supporting the adoption of digital services and cloud-based services in Asia Pacific.

Intended Audience:

Mobile Equipment Manufacturers

Cloud Service Providers

System Integrators

Government bodies

Technology Software and solutions providers.

Technology Service providers

Research Institutes and Organizations

Component manufacturers

Techical Universities

Organizations, Firms and Enterprises

