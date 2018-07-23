Get Genuine Blue Sapphire at Low Price

A gemstone that symbolizes honesty, purity and nobility, the Blue Sapphire is one gemstone that never fails to leave you lost for words. From lighter sky blues to rich denim indigos, blue sapphires are creating a stir in the gemstone market. Finding a good quality Blue Sapphire Online was once out of question, although today with markets moving online, gemstones in every price range and quality are now only just a click away.

At JupiterGem.com we help you find the right gemstone to suite both your pocket and style and to allow you the possibility of owning a gemstone of your dreams. With blue sapphire stones on sale all through the year we give you the opportunity to pick a gemstone in advance and create the perfect piece ready for your engagement or wedding. Our selection of blue sapphires online includes a range of sizes and colors for you to take your pick from.

One of the most popular colored stones on the market;a natural sapphire is often subject to numerous treatments that are accepted by the market to help improve their intensity of color. From heating to fracture filling all treatments must be disclosed to the client at the time of purchase, which is just what we at JupiterGem.com believe in. Supported by certificates, each natural blue sapphire online comes with a clear description of its condition and previous treatments.

The quality of a sapphire is often determined by the color, cut, clarity and size of the gemstone. From rich blues with no hints of green to perhaps one that is filled with eye visible fractures, the value of a sapphire can vary greatly according to the above-mentioned factors.

1. Fine Color: Velvety Blue to a Violetish Blue

2. Desirable Origin: Soft velvety Kashmir Sapphires followed by Vivid Burmese or Thai Sapphires and then clearSrilankan Sapphires.

3. Fine Clarity: Often filled with natural tell tale signs, when picking a blue sapphire stone for sale always remember to find gems without inclusions that affect durability. Clear, eye clean gems that display an even color with a soft hazy appearance tend to demand the highest value.

4. Necessary Cut: The larger the natural, untreated sapphire, with an even cutting style, the more valuable and desirable it becomes.

A gemstone whose color blends well with both yellows and white golds, the blue sapphire is a versatile choice. A durable choice, the blue sapphire is a variety from the corundum species that measures a remarkable 9 on the scale of hardness. Often used in engagement and wedding jewelry Lady Diana set a worldwide trend when she was presented with a natural Blue Sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Passed down to Duchess of Cambridge, this same ring has brought back the fashion of this timeless ring.

A myriad of options of blue sapphire stones for sale makes it often difficult to pick the right piece. At JupiterGem.com, we offer you videos, images and even free returns in case you feel you might need better choice. With a team that can design, create, and even customize a unique ring that’s perfect for your engagement day our natural blue sapphires will no longer be a dream.